Urban Projects (CITY350)

Instructors: Jennifer Hurley & Gary McDonogh
Course Description:
This course put groups of advanced students working with professors to work with local
groups around concrete projects in planning and renewal. Class sessions provided
background reading as well as evaluation of tools and experiences.
Learning Goals:
- Use skills you have learned in Cities and other courses to work on an applied research
project on behalf of a community partner
- Develop your abilities at communicating research products, both in oral and written form,
as well as the ability to assess your own work and improve it by revision
- Become part of a community of learners who support, encourage and learn from one
another.
- Learn what your skills and strengths are and how to use those strengths to help your
project team function effectively.
Community Partner Projects for Spring 2022
- Iglesias Gardens – Studying the Conversion of Community Garden Space in Point Breeze
- Philadelphia City Planning Commission – Trip Generation Tool Development
- Historic Germantown & Friends for the Y – Community Organizing & Historic Preservation