Urban Projects (CITY350)

Instructors: Jennifer Hurley & Gary McDonogh

Course Description:

This course put groups of advanced students working with professors to work with local

groups around concrete projects in planning and renewal. Class sessions provided

background reading as well as evaluation of tools and experiences.

Learning Goals:

Use skills you have learned in Cities and other courses to work on an applied research

project on behalf of a community partner

project on behalf of a community partner Develop your abilities at communicating research products, both in oral and written form,

as well as the ability to assess your own work and improve it by revision

as well as the ability to assess your own work and improve it by revision Become part of a community of learners who support, encourage and learn from one

another.

another. Learn what your skills and strengths are and how to use those strengths to help your

project team function effectively.

Community Partner Projects for Spring 2022