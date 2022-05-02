Politics, Policy and Power Praxis Fieldwork Seminar (POLS B420)

Instructor: Marissa Golden

Course Description:

This course supported students while they engaged in Praxis fieldwork in organizations that focus on politics, elections and/or public policy. In addition to the 8-10 hours spent at their fieldwork placements, students met for one hour weekly in a Praxis seminar with the instructor and other Praxis students. These seminar meetings provided students with an opportunity to reflect together about their experiences in the field and to helped connect those experiences to political science theory and to academic readings about American politics, policy, and elections.