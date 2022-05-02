Joy Kruse, Anthropology, BMC ‘23

Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar

Faculty Advisor: Sylvia Houghteling & Monique Scott

Field Site: Penn Museum

Field Supervisor: Katy Blanchard

Praxis Poster:

Further Context:

I spent this spring exploring the shelves of the Near Eastern Collections of the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology. Through the Museum Studies Fieldwork Seminar and under the mentorship of the collections’ Keeper, Katherine Blanchard, I worked to further develop my collections management skills and contribute to a large-scale project processing objects from the site of Beth Shean, Israel.