Social Justice and Social Change Fieldwork Seminar (SOCL B420)

Instructor: David Karen
Course Description:
This course supports students doing Praxis field placements of 8-10 hours per week at sites that do work related to social justice concerns, broadly defined. Students met in a seminar format for two hours every other week to reflect together upon their experiences in the field and connect these experiences to academic readings on social justice, activism, advocacy, and related topics.
Common Course Learning Objectives:
- Students will be able to analyze different conceptions of social justice and models for social change.
- Students will be able to identify measures of progress toward social justice.